Dan Glivar appointed practice group leader for Holland & Hart’s Intellectual Property practice

Dan Glivar has been appointed practice group leader for Holland & Hart’s Intellectual Property practice. Glivar is a partner in the firm’s Boise office and a leader in the IP Transactions subgroup. In his new capacity, he will provide strategic leadership and management expertise to the IP group as well as continuing to support his clients across technology and telecom-focused transactions.

Glivar has been with Holland & Hart for 25 years. His practice focuses on technology transactions and telecommunications services. His experience spans a wide variety of transactions from technology (hardware and software) development, procurement, licensing (inbound/outbound), commercialization, and maintenance/support, to negotiating and drafting telecommunications access, system construction, service, and marketing agreements between telecommunications companies and residential property and business owners.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Santa Clara and a juris doctorate degree from the University of Notre Dame Law School.