Home / News / Business News / Jacksons Food Centers partners with Chevron in multi-state c-store business (access required)

Jacksons Food Centers partners with Chevron in multi-state c-store business (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 19, 2018 0

The six-state, Meridian-based Jacksons Food Stores has entered into a joint venture with Chevron U.S.A. to own, operate and expand Chevron’s nearly 800 ExtraMile convenience stores in California, Oregon and Washington. Jacksons is the managing partner in the joint venture, which started operations Feb. 1 with offices in Meridian; San Ramon, California, where Chevron is headquartered; ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

