Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / New health care bill allows non-ACA plans, targets Medicaid

New health care bill allows non-ACA plans, targets Medicaid

By: The Associated Press February 19, 2018 0

The Idaho Statehouse.

The Idaho Statehouse. Rep. Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls has introduced legislation that would require adult Medicaid recipients to hold jobs, and would encourage and permit insurance carriers to offer plans that don’t meet the rules of the Affordable Care Act. Photo by Anne Wallace Allen.

An eastern Idaho lawmaker has introduced legislation allowing health insurance carriers to offer non-Obamacare approved plans, while also imposing new requirements for Medicaid recipients.

The House Health and Welfare Committee on Feb. 19 agreed to give Republican Rep. Bryan Zollinger’s bill a hearing. It hasn’t yet been scheduled.

The bill directs the Idaho Department of Insurance to encourage and permit insurance carriers to offer plans that don’t meet the requirements under the Affordable Care Act.

It also says adult Medicaid recipients should hold jobs and limits lifetime participation in the federal program to just five years for certain recipients. For example, children, pregnant women and people with disabilities would still be exempt from coverage limits.

Supporters of Zollinger’s bill describe it as an alternative to a separate bill already introduced in the Statehouse designed to reduce Idaho’s health coverage gap.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo