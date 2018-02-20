Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau appoints 2018 board of directors

The Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau has appointed new members and leadership positions for its 2018 Board of Directors. The board acts in an advisory role for the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce. Board members serve a three-year term with opportunity to renew for an additional term.

Dave Terrell is the 2018 Boise CVB board chair. Terrell is the president of the Southern Idaho Region for Washington Trust Bank, an organization he’s worked with for more than 16 years.

Curt Asmussen is the newly appointed chair-elect of the Boise CVB board and will serve as the 2019 board chair. Asmussen is the general manager of the Inn at 500 Capitol. He brings 12 years of hospitality sales and management to the CVB board.

Rebecca Hupp is the past-chair of the Boise CVB board, after serving as chair in 2017. Hupp is the director at the Boise Airport. She brings a decade of experience in the airline industry from her past positions with Bangor International Airport, Aberdeen Regional Airport and the Kansas City Aviation Department.

Moya Shatz-Dolsby is the Boise CVB Board treasurer. Dolsby is the executive director of the Idaho Wine Commission and works collaboratively with organizations like the Boise CVB and Idaho Tourism to promote the Boise valley, and surrounding wine regions, to national media and prospective growers.

Mike Ruffner is the operating unit president of Food Services of America (FSA), one of the largest food service distributors in the country. FSA provides food products to area restaurants, as well as schools

and organizations. Ruffner will bring his knowledge of the food and restaurant industries to the Boise CVB board.

Aimee Tylor is the general manager of the newly opened Residence Inn Boise Downtown City Center. Tylor brings 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including managing teams at hotels in the Treasure Valley. She also currently serves as a board member with the Treasure Valley Lodging Association.

2018 Boise CVB board of directors (alphabetically):

J. Scott Ableman – AmeriTel Inns

Curt Asmussen – Inn at 500

Bill Connors – Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce

Cliff Clinger – Boise Centre

John Cunningham – Block 22 LLC (Grove Hotel/Century Link Arena)

Cece Gassner – Boise State University

Sylvia Hampel – Clearview Cleaning

Eric Hansen – Hampton Inn & Suites Downtown

Rebecca Hupp – Boise Airport

Kathy Pidgeon – Riverside Hotel

Mike Ruffner – Food Services of America

Moya Shatz-Dolsby – Idaho Wine Commission

Dave Terrell – Washington Trust Bank

Aimee Tylor – Residence Inn Downtown City Center