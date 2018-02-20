Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Hobby Lobby will replace Macy’s at Magic Valley Mall (access required)

Hobby Lobby will replace Macy’s at Magic Valley Mall (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 20, 2018 0

Hobby Lobby will fill the pending vacancy where Macy’s plans to shut down March 31 at the Magic Valley Mall in Twin Falls. The mall’s owner, Salt Lake City-based Woodbury Corp., announced Feb. 20 that Hobby Lobby and Olive Garden will open their first Twin Falls region locations in the fall at the mall. “With the positive ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo