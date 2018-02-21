Alan Kolok is named director of U of I’s Idaho Water Resources Research Institute

Alan Kolok has been named the director of the University of Idaho’s Idaho Water Resources Research Institute. Kolok will direct the institute as it fulfills its mission to conduct and facilitate applied water-related research, encourage and promote the training of future water professionals, and lead and coordinate information exchange among water resource stakeholders, including the public.

Kolok holds a doctorate degree in environmental, population and organismic biology from the University of Colorado, a master’s degree in fisheries and aquatic science from the University of Washington and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.

Previously, he held concurrent positions as founding director of the Nebraska Watershed Network at Nebraska-Omaha, and the director of the Center for Environmental Health and Toxicology at the Nebraska Medical Center. He has published broadly, producing more than 65 peer-reviewed papers while also acting as an editor for the journal Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry.