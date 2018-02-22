Quantcast
Boise startup gets angel funding (access required)

Boise startup gets angel funding (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 22, 2018 0

Retrolux Inc., a Boise-based software company, has received $100,000 in funding from the Gem State Angel Fund, a $1.3 million fund intended to help Idaho’s startup economy. The company has now raised about $370,000, said Leif Elgethun, CEO. “We have built a sales platform that makes it easier for lighting contractors to design, sell, and install ...

