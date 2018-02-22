Laura Mulkey named executive director of the CWI Foundation

Laura Mulkey has been named executive director of the College of Western Idaho Foundation, effective Feb. 20. The foundation partners with individuals, companies, foundations, and organizations to assist students with scholarships, provide start-up funds for education programs, and fund long-term capital plans.

Mulkey replaces Mitch Minnette, who became CEO of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce in January.

Mulkey previously worked for the Westminster Legacy Foundation in Westminster, Colorado and also served nine years as executive director at LiftUp of Routt County, an organization providing emergency support and self-sufficiency programs to low-income residents.

Mulkey holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in public relations from Southern Methodist University.