Credit union bill progresses (access required)

Credit union bill progresses (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher February 23, 2018 0

For the first time in 25 years, the Idaho Credit Union Act is being updated to bring it more in line with current trends. The bill, S1285, modifies sections of code, originally written in 1977, having to do with the internal governance of Idaho credit unions. The new code updates requirements around meetings, such as allowing ...

