Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / NNU starts on its new student commons (access required)

NNU starts on its new student commons (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 23, 2018 0

The 1960’s-era student union at Northwest Nazarene University will give way to a new 48,000-square-foot student commons more suitable for 21st century sensibilities. The Nampa university will start construction March 9 on the $16.5 million, two-story structure with an anticipated 16- to 18-month building period, said Mark Wheeler, NNU’s vice president for external relations. “Just with the ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo