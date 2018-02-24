Jim Everett, Doug Brigham to share president’s job at College of Idaho

Former TitleOne President Doug Brigham and former Treasure Valley YMCA CEO Jim Everett have been chosen as the new leaders of the College of Idaho in Caldwell.

Trustees of the private liberal arts college voted Feb. 23 to appoint both Everett and Brigham to the post that President Charlotte Borst left in August. Former President Bob Hoover has been standing in as interim since Borst’s departure.

Brigham, a 1987 College of Idaho graduate, and Everett, a graduate of Albion College in Michigan, will take office on April 2, the college said in a prepared release.

“We believe that two people working full time with passion and a common purpose is the right thing for this moment in the college’s history,” Everett said. “It is always inspiring to see what can be accomplished when teams come together around an aspirational, shared vision.”

The two will share the president’s pay, said Trustees Chair Laura Turner.

“This is not a compromise, this is a deliberate choice of two very gifted candidates who proposed a partnership,” Turner said in the release. “It is precisely what the college needs at this point in its history.”

Everett joined the Boise branch of the YMCA in 1987. He retired as CEO in 2016, leaving the organization with net assets of more than $42 million.

Brigham earned an MBA from Boise State University and had a 20-year career with Washington Group International before joining TitleOne in 2008.

“Like many small colleges, we have challenges that include the need for innovation, adaptation and growth, but I can’t wait to work with Jim and our amazing faculty, staff, and students to meet those challenges,” he said.

The 127-year-old College of Idaho has about 925 students, according to the C of I website.