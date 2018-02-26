Elizabeth Beem is the new chief financial officer at Healthwise

Elizabeth Beem has been announced as the new chief financial officer at Healthwise. Beem joined Healthwise in 2014 and previously served as senior vice president of finance.

Before joining Healthwise, Beem spent 17 years at HP, where she held several leadership roles in finance, business planning and analytics, and business operations. Beem previously worked as the assistant controller for Smith Sport Optics and an accounting auditor for Arthur Andersen.

Beem holds a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University and a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the University of Notre Dame.