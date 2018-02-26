Quantcast
Taco Bell Arena will get new name in 2019 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu February 26, 2018 0

The era of the 15-year Taco Ball Arena will end July 31, 2019, as the naming rights agreement with Meridian-based Taco Bell franchisee ES-O-En Management LLC expires. ES-O-En chose not to renew the agreement, and Boise State University is  finding a new naming rights sponsor for the 12,000-seat arena, sports information director Joe Nickell said. “It’s natural ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

