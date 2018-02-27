Quantcast
Jane Chandler, Alex Peck join Create Common Good board of directors

February 27, 2018

Jane Chandler and Alex Peck have joined the board of directors of Boise food service nonprofit Create Common Good (CCG).

Jane Chandler

Jane Chandler

Chandler works in customer relations at Happy Family. She holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from Bates College. Prior to moving back to Boise, she spent time as a teacher and social worker in Denver, Colorado and Anchorage, Alaska. Chandler has also served on the advisory council for the AmerisourceBergen Foundation and as a board member for the Ada County Human Rights Task Force.

Alex Peck

Alex Peck

Peck works at HP Inc. and holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and a master’s degree in business administration from Boise State University. Her career includes roles in San Francisco, California at a technology startup and resort management and hospitality in Park City, Utah. She has worked with other local nonprofit organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho and Interfaith Sanctuary.

