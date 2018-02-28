Rachel Azzarito joins Idaho State University as an education coordinator

Rachel Azzarito has joined Idaho State University as an education coordinator for the Emergency Services Department. Azzarito will be based on the Meridian campus.

Prior to joining ISU, Azzarito spent four years working in admissions and recruiting at Concordia University School of Law in Boise. Most recently, she was coordinator of Concordia’s Experiential Learning and Career Services program.

From July 2011 to December 2013, Azzarito was a counselor and assistant director of admission at the College of Idaho. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English and a minor in psychology from the College of Idaho.