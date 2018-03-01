Garrett Anderson named artistic director of Ballet Idaho

Garrett Anderson has been named artistic director of Ballet Idaho, following the retirement of Peter Anastos. Anderson will join Ballet Idaho in July.

Anderson began his training in Walnut Creek, California under the direction of Richard Cammack and Zola Dishong at the Contra Costa Ballet Centre. In 2001, Anderson joined San Francisco Ballet as a member of the corps de ballet and in 2005 was promoted to soloist. In 2008, he and his wife joined the Royal Ballet of Flanders in Antwerp, Belgium, where he danced as a first soloist. There, they toured extensively throughout Europe and the world. In January of 2011, Anderson returned to the United States to dance with Trey McIntyre Project. Following this, he joined Hubbard Street Dance Chicago in August of 2011, where he danced a number of leading roles in work created on the company.

In August of 2016 Anderson became chair of the dance department at New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe. Anderson was the recipient of the American Ballet Theatre national dance scholarship and holds a bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of California.