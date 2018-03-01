Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Gold in Lemhi? (access required)

Gold in Lemhi? (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 1, 2018 0

Test drills for the final eight holes of a 12-hole project in Lemhi County show “significant gold mineralization,” according to Revival Gold, which is handling the project. The Beartrack Gold Project drilled 11,000-meter cores. Based on the results, the company said it will now initiate work on an updated resource estimate for Beartrack. A previous company, ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo