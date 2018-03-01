Idaho House OKs bill placing restrictions on bonds

Idaho’s House has advanced legislation that would require cities, counties and other taxing districts to wait almost one year before a failed bond could be placed back on the election ballot.

It’s not unusual for taxing districts to immediately re-run a bond in the following election if it fails to get enough votes.

However, the trend has frustrated some lawmakers who say local officials should be mindful when voters fail to approve a bond and not subject residents to aggressive attempts to push the bond through by their government.

Critics counter that the funding is critical to providing community services. For examples, schools rely on bonds to help cover operating costs and salaries.

House members approved the measure on March 1. HB 639 now moves to the Senate.