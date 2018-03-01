Les Kenworthy appointed Twin Falls city fire chief

Les Kenworthy was appointed fire chief for the city of Twin Falls Fire Department by the Twin Falls City Council on Feb. 12.

Kenworthy started as a resident firefighter when he joined the King County Fire District in Washington state in 1977. He later joined the Mercer Island Fire Department in 1980, where he served for more than 37 years overseeing department operations, training divisions, and management of the fire marshal’s office.

Kenworthy also served as training chief with the East King County Fire Departments Training Consortium, a member of the King County Fire Chiefs Association, Eastside Public Safety Communications Agency (EPSCA), fire liaison with the Central Puget Sound Transit Authority, and a member of Washington State Fire Chiefs.