Peder Humlen-Ahearn promoted to deputy chief of the Ada County Paramedics

Peder Humlen-Ahearn has been promoted to deputy chief by Ada County Paramedics Chief Darby Weston. Humlen-Ahearn has worked for Ada County Paramedics since 2001, most recently serving as a battalion chief. Humlen-Ahearn will oversee EMS field hiring, education and training, emergency preparedness, business development, training support, special event contracting, grant funding, and the reserve paramedic program.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

