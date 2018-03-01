Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / For the paper / Peder Humlen-Ahearn promoted to deputy chief of the Ada County Paramedics

Peder Humlen-Ahearn promoted to deputy chief of the Ada County Paramedics

By: IBR Staff March 1, 2018 0

peder-humlen-ahearnPeder Humlen-Ahearn has been promoted to deputy chief by Ada County Paramedics Chief Darby Weston. Humlen-Ahearn has worked for Ada County Paramedics since 2001, most recently serving as a battalion chief. Humlen-Ahearn will oversee EMS field hiring, education and training, emergency preparedness, business development, training support, special event contracting, grant funding, and the reserve paramedic program.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo