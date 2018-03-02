Tawnya Nyman promoted at Nichols Accounting Group

Tawnya Nyman has been promoted from client manager to principal at The Nichols Accounting Group. Nyman provides income tax planning and compliance, financial accounting and reporting, and business consulting services for her clients in the construction, manufacturing, retail, and professional services industries. She joined the firm in 2009 and has 18 years of experience in the tax and accounting industry.

Nyman holds a master’s degree in accountancy, taxation from Boise State University. In 2014, she was appointed to serve a three-year term on the S-Corporation Technical Resource Panel for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Nyman also serves on the board of the Idaho Society of CPAs.