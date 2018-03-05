Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / A word with Amy Little of the Idaho Nonprofit Center (access required)

A word with Amy Little of the Idaho Nonprofit Center (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen March 5, 2018 0

Amy Little is the president and CEO of the Idaho Nonprofit Center, the association that represents about 10 percent of Idaho’s about 6,500 charitable nonprofit organizations. Little previously taught secondary school, and later started her own nonprofit and worked as director of education impact at the United Way and with the Treasure Valley Education Partnership before ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo