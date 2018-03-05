Anita Smith is the new dean of Idaho State University’s School of Nursing

Anita Smith, Ph.D., has been appointed the new dean of Idaho State University’s School of Nursing. Smith, who will start in August, will oversee programs at the Meridian and Pocatello campuses.

Smith is now with the Bureau of Navy Medicine at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, serving with the rank of captain. She has previously held academic appointments at the University of South Alabama and Point Loma Nazarene University.

Smith holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Washington and her doctorate degree from the University of San Diego. She has also held leadership positions with the Veterans Administration. Her nursing background includes several deployments to active military action including Iraq and Afghanistan as well as maternal/child, trauma, school, and post-operative nursing.