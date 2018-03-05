Dr. John Rusche appointed to the Idaho Water Resource Board

The Idaho Senate has voted to approve Rep. John Rusche’s appointment to serve on the Idaho Water Resource Board through Jan. 1. He replaces former state Rep. Chuck Cuddy of Orofino on the board.

Rusche, D-Lewiston and a physican, served for 12 years in the Idaho Legislature and was house minority leader for 8 years. Prior to that, he was medical director of Regence Blue Shield of Idaho for 11 years and served as senior vice president and chief medical officer for Regence BlueShield of Idaho and Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah before his retirement in 2005.

Prior to going to medical school, Rusche earned a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Notre Dame.