Idaho Business Review launches awards program for experienced execs

The business world is full of successful leaders who deserve to be recognized for their accomplishments. For years, the Idaho Business Review has honored women leaders, those who are at the top of their profession in law and finance, CEOs, and leaders who are Accomplished Under 40.

The ICON Awards are for the business leaders who are in a class of their own: the pioneers and change-makers who did things first and continue to kick-start change. They are over the age of 50, have helped Idaho’s business community grow and they continue to champion their industry through professional creativity, innovation and leadership.

They will be recognized for their notable success and demonstration of strong leadership both within and outside of their chosen field. Nominations are now open. The application deadline is May 18. Winners will be honored during an awards reception August 7, and will be profiled in a publication inserted in Idaho Business Review August 10. Winners will be announced on June 8.

Eligibility Requirements: