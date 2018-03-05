Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu March 5, 2018 0

A new $65 million allotment of New Markets Tax Credits from the U.S. Treasury is available for Idaho businesses seeking to build and create jobs in low-income communities. The Missoula, Montana,-based Montana & Idaho Community Development Corp. secured the tax credits to distribute among qualifying projects in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. In the past, Idaho companies have ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

