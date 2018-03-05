Lisa Chavez named director of content at KTVB News Group

Lisa Chavez has been named director of content at the KTVB News Group in Boise, effective March 12.

Chavez previously served as digital content manager for KTVB, overseeing all digital content, editorial decisions and digital coverage plans for KTVB.com and managing KTVB’s social media operations and mobile apps. Previously, Chavez worked as a newscast editor, news photographer and assignment manager before moving into her digital role.

Chavez graduated from Boise State University and has earned many journalism honors, including a Northwest Regional Emmy award, several Regional Edward R. Murrow awards and numerous awards from the Idaho Press Club and Idaho State Broadcasters Association.