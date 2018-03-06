Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Attorney disbarred over his work in Montana, Idaho (access required)

Attorney disbarred over his work in Montana, Idaho (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 6, 2018 0

A Colorado attorney is agreeing to have his Wisconsin license revoked for conduct that got him disbarred in his home state. Philip Kleinsmith had been admitted to practice law in Colorado since 1967 but a hearing board in December 2016 disbarred him for converting money that had belonged to a title company. The Colorado Supreme Court ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo