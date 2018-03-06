Bryce Blair promoted to Hayden branch manager at Mountain West Bank

Bryce Blair has been promoted to manager of the Hayden branch of Mountain West Bank. Blair joined Mountain West Bank in 2016 as a consumer lender at the Ironwood branch in Coeur d’Alene. Prior to joining Mountain West, he worked at Bank of America as a financial center operations manager and served in the U.S. Army.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut and a master’s degree in organizational leadership through Colorado State University.