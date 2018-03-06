Bryce Blair promoted to Hayden branch manager at Mountain West Bank

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff March 6, 2018 0

Untitled-1 copyBryce Blair has been promoted to manager of the Hayden branch of Mountain West Bank.  Blair joined Mountain West Bank in 2016 as a consumer lender at the Ironwood branch in Coeur d’Alene. Prior to joining Mountain West, he worked at Bank of America as a financial center operations manager and served in the U.S. Army.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in management at Post University in Waterbury, Connecticut and a master’s degree in organizational leadership through Colorado State University.

