Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Cities pitching diversity in efforts to lure businesses (access required)

Cities pitching diversity in efforts to lure businesses (access required)

By: Corey Williams March 7, 2018 0

Some cities and regions are highlighting racial diversity along with positive business climates, competitive tax rates and available land in pitches to lure tech companies and high-paying jobs to town. Places such as Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Detroit are touting their populations of people of color to chief executives and other corporate officials as part of being ...

About Corey Williams

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo