Gene Peacock appointed director of Zoo Boise and executive director of Friends of Zoo Boise

Gene Peacock has been appointed director of Zoo Boise and executive director of Friends of Zoo Boise by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. Peacock will begin his new role in mid-March.

Peacock has worked in the zoo industry for 30 years. Early in his career he worked as a zoo keeper at the Natural Science Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. He has since held positions as a zookeeper, area manager and zoo director at zoos across the country. Most recently, Peacock worked as the executive director of the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History in Texas.