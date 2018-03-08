Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Delivering diversity: Developing a plan for recruitment and retention (access required)

Delivering diversity: Developing a plan for recruitment and retention (access required)

By: Jennifer Sharpe March 8, 2018 0

Companies today need to have a diverse workforce to connect with their clients and communities. Recruiting a diverse workforce and then retaining that talent are critical to success. Many companies seek outside help when it comes to recruiting and hiring. “Express Employment Professionals helps coach the client companies we work with on human resources best practices,” ...

About Jennifer Sharpe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo