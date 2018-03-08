Quantcast
Mike Nelson named safety director for Franklin Building Supply

March 8, 2018

mike-nelson-copyMike Nelson has been named safety director for Franklin Building Supply. With 40 years of experience in operations in various industries, including metals fabrication, lumber distribution, steel fabrication and erection, nuclear products fabrication, aerospace and agriculture, Nelson has held many positions in the fields of human resource and safety.

Nelson holds a bachelor’s degree in business logistics from Weber State University and a master’s certificate in human resource and strategic management from Villanova University.

