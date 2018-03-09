10 across Idaho chosen by peers as influential leaders

Over eight years nearly 60 CEOs, company presidents, nonprofit executive directors and government leaders have been honored through Idaho Business Review’s CEO of Influence awards program. This year, nominations came in from all corners of the state. Dozens completed detailed applications which were then routed to the 2018 selection committee comprising mostly past recipients of the award.

Applications were scored in five categories: leadership, vision, innovation, competitiveness, financial performance and community leadership.

“Some good folks,” said Travis Rothweiler, Twin Falls city manager and 2016 CEO of Influence honoree. “I am always impressed with the caliber of leaders in Idaho. To be nominated by your peers and to then be selected as one of just a few is a humbling experience. Each year, it seems to get harder and harder to select the few because all are so talented, giving, innovative, creative and inspiring.”

Kâren Sander, a recipient of the award in 2015 and manager of the district council of the Urban Land Institute in Idaho, said “Our community is blessed to have such a depth of leadership talent. It is a privilege to be on the selection committee, even though it is incredibly hard to rank this amazing talent!”

“As usual, the nominations were all very high-quality people,” said Rick Ritter, lab director for New Ventures Lab and a 2011 CEO of Influence. “I think there were (some) who clearly rose to the top. It is always amazing to read the nominating materials and discover how fortunate we are to have these folks leading great organizations that help make Idaho an awesome place.”

Others who sat on the selection committee were: Connie Miller, president and CEO of Icon Credit Union and 2014 honoree, Chris Taylor, also a recipient in 2014 and CEO of Fisher Technology, Bill Connors, who won the award in 2012 and is CEO of the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, Pocatello’s Portneuf Health Trust CEO Shaun Menchaca, who won the award in 2016, Marya Woods, CEO of Apex Manufacturing Solutions and a 2017 CEO of Influence, and Rodney Reider, CEO of Saint Alphonsus and also a 2017 recipient. Other committee members were Kelly A. Cameron, partner at Perkins Coie and the IBR editorial board.

The 10 who scored highest are this year’s CEOs of Influence. A networking reception, dinner and awards event featuring videos of the honorees will be held in their honor, 5:30 to 8:30 at the Riverside Hotel May 10. The leaders will be featured in a magazine published with the Idaho Business Review May 11. Click on this link to purchase tickets for the event.