Internet sales tax bill headed to Idaho Senate

An Idaho Senate panel has advanced a plan to collect and remit sales tax on online purchases.

The Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee on March 8 agreed to advance the proposal to the Senate floor for debate. The proposal has already cleared the House.

This is the sixth year Rep. Lance Clow, a Republican from Twin Falls, has attempted to push the measure through the Statehouse.

HB 578 would apply to retailers who engage in business in Idaho and sell at least $10,000 in gross receipts per year.

Clow estimates that the bill could bring in anywhere from $22 million to $37 million a year in sales taxes.

Currently, the federal government does not force out-of-state companies to collect state sales tax on online sales. Idahoans owe state taxes on online purchases, but with many retailers not collecting the tax, the purchases often go unreporterd.