Tim Komberec recognized by Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance

Tim Komberec, president and CEO of Empire Airlines, Inc., has received the Executive of the Year award from the Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance, an organization dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration and commerce for the aerospace industry in the Pacific Northwest.

The award was presented to Komberec on Feb. 13 at the 17th annual Pacific Northwest Aerospace Alliance conference at the Lynwood, Washington Convention Center.

The award is given annually in recognition of the executive that has made a significant contribution to the advancement of the Pacific Northwest aerospace industry.