Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / When workplace diversity is missing, productivity suffers (access required)

When workplace diversity is missing, productivity suffers (access required)

By: Beth Olivares March 9, 2018 0

I am a white woman who grew up in a variety of poor and working class multicultural communities, and whose family, in several iterations, has been interracial (e.g., black stepfather, black/Puerto Rican step-siblings; Cuban ex-husband; Latin children). As a 4-year-old, I attended kindergarten in the Washington Heights area of upper Manhattan, along with a multicultural, multilingual ...

About Beth Olivares

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo