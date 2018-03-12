Lee Ann Hancock to direct marketing at ISU pharmacy school

Lee Ann Hancock has been named director of marketing and communications for Idaho State University’s Kasiska Division of Health Sciences and College of Pharmacy. Hancock, who joined the university on Feb. 12, has seven years of marketing, communications and video production experience.

Most recently, Hancock served as project manager, videographer and social media manager for Stuart’s Media Group in Chubbuck. Her duties included developing digital marketing campaigns and shooting, editing and producing monthly marketing videos for clients. Hancock also worked as a news producer, reporter and production assistant at KPVI Channel 6 in Pocatello and served as the marketing and events manager for the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce in Clarkston, Washington, for several years.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communication and video production from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston.