Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Second phase of The Afton condos gets underway (access required)

Second phase of The Afton condos gets underway (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 12, 2018 0

With the fully occupied 29-unit The Afton condominiums settled in at River and Eighth streets in downtown Boise, construction started at the start of March on the second phase of The Afton. The five-story, 35-unit second Afton building will offer 22 two-bedroom units, 11 one-bedroom and two three-bedroom condos at River and Ninth streets with completion ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo