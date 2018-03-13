CSHQA elects 2018 board of directors

Steve B. Wakeman has been elected to the CSHQA board of directors. Wakeman, Sacramento area managing architect, joined the firm in 2005 and became a principal stockholder in 2017.

Kent A. Hanway and John D. Maulin, who work in CSHQA’s Boise office, were re-confirmed as president and executive vice president.

Jim M. Otradosky was re-confirmed as corporate secretary and Amy K. Dockter will continue as corporate treasurer.

Craig A. Slocum, Martin A. Hahle, Mark G. Gier, and Patrizia Morgan Norberg round off CSHQA’s board of directors.