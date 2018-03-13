Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / First 41 townhomes up, 39 more on the way in Garden City’s Parkway Station (access required)

First 41 townhomes up, 39 more on the way in Garden City’s Parkway Station (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 13, 2018 0

The first 41 townhomes of the 80-home Parkway Station mixed-use development are due to be finished by the end of May in Garden City just off Veterans Parkway. Parkway Station, centered at Adams and 42nd Street, will also have 45,000 square feet of commercial/office and 6,000 square feet of multi-family housing in the 10-acre project, said ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo