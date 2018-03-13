Greg Travelstead named executive director of the Sawtooth Society

Greg Travelstead has been named executive director of the Sawtooth Society. Travelstead will also continue to serve as the Sawtooth Society’s interim stewardship coordinator, organizing youth and community groups to partner with the U.S. Forest Service and other organizations to identify and complete projects within the Sawtooth National Recreation Area.

Travelstead has lived in the Wood River Valley for 15 years, where he has consulted to government, private and nonprofit clients on land and water planning issues, and has worked for the U.S. Forest Service on trail maintenance. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Colorado.