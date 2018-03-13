Idaho unemployment at 3 percent for 5th month in a row

Idaho’s unemployment rate in January for the fifth consecutive month remained at 3 percent.

The Idaho Department of Labor said March 12 that 818,800 Idahoans are employed, and 25,200 are seeking work.

The agency said Idaho’s labor force is 844,000 workers. The labor force participation rate in January remained unchanged from last month at 63.9 percent. That’s the percentage of people age 16 or older with jobs or looking for work.

Five of Idaho’s major industry sectors recorded job gains of 4 percent or more compared to January 2017, the agency reported.

Construction jobs topped that list with an increase of 8.7 percent.