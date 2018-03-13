Mountain West Bank donates to Interfaith Sanctuary

Mountain West Bank recently donated $2,500 to Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter to help fund a partnership with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department that helps individuals who are homeless or with limited means get back on the road to self-sufficiency.

Boise Parks and Recreation Departments’s Interfaith Sanctuary workgroup completes landscaping projects in Boise parks such as trimming rosebushes and shrubs, pulling weeds in flowerbeds, and maintaining the grounds.

Additionally, Mike Harris, Mountain West Bank’s State Street branch manager, has worked to help Interfaith Sanctuary members establish bank accounts for their direct-deposit paychecks from the city of Boise.