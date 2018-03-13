Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Good Works / Mountain West Bank donates to Interfaith Sanctuary

Mountain West Bank donates to Interfaith Sanctuary

By: IBR Staff March 13, 2018 0

Mountain West's State Street customer service manager Jordan Schneider (left) and branch manager Mike Harris (right) present Interfaith Sanctuary co-executive director Jodi Peterson (center) with a check for $2,500 to help fund the shelter's partnership with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. Photo courtesy of Mountain West Bank.

Mountain West’s State Street customer service manager Jordan Schneider (left) and branch manager Mike Harris (right) present Interfaith Sanctuary co-executive director Jodi Peterson (center) with a check for $2,500 to help pay for the shelter’s partnership with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department. Photo courtesy of Mountain West Bank.

Mountain West Bank recently donated $2,500 to Interfaith Sanctuary Shelter to help fund a partnership with the Boise Parks and Recreation Department that helps individuals who are homeless or with limited means get back on the road to self-sufficiency.

Boise Parks and Recreation Departments’s Interfaith Sanctuary workgroup completes landscaping projects in Boise parks such as trimming rosebushes and shrubs, pulling weeds in flowerbeds, and maintaining the grounds.

Additionally, Mike Harris, Mountain West Bank’s State Street branch manager, has worked to help Interfaith Sanctuary members establish bank accounts for their direct-deposit paychecks from the city of Boise.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo