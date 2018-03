uBreakiFix opened its four Idaho location in Boise on March. 9 on Federal Way.

The company also has locations in Idaho Falls, Meridian, and Twin Falls.

uBreakiFix Boise is the second location for owner Scott Baker, who also owns uBreakiFix Meridian and plans to open a third location in Nampa later this year.

uBreakiFix has more than 365 locations open across the U.S. and Canada, with nearly 700 in development.