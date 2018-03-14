Alison Gonsalves promoted to executive vice president at Mountain West Bank

Alison Gonsalves has been promoted to executive vice president and commercial lending manager at Mountain West Bank. Gonsalves will oversee the commercial loan production and loan operations functions of the bank.

Gonsalves joined Mountain West Bank in 1993 as a personal financial representative. She opened and managed the Hayden branch, and then moved into the bank’s commercial lending department, where she was appointed manager of the Coeur d’Alene commercial banking team in 2011.

Gonsalves is a longtime volunteer with St. Vincent De Paul and Hospice of North Idaho. She is a graduate of the University of Washington Pacific Coast Banking School.