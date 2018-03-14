Boise Parks will add a mountain bike skills park

Skateboarders and kayakers already have their specialty parks in Boise, and now Boise Parks & Recreation is focusing on mountain bikers.

A bike skills park with tracks, rollers and other skill elements for mountain bikers will be built between Fort Boise Park and Military Reserve Park in an area that now serves as a dog off-leash area, according to a city news release.

A new off-leash park will be built next to the bike skills park, and the archery range now at the site of the future off-leash park site will be relocated.

The bike skills and off-leash parks will be planned, designed and built by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation with the city paying $250,000 for the dog park and the foundation absorbing the cost of the bike skills park. Upon completion, the park will be donated to the city.

“Like Rhodes Park and the Boise Whitewater Park, we look forward to working in conjunction with the city of Boise to bring this idea to life for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities to enjoy,” said Roger Quarles, executive director of the Albertson foundation, in a news release.

A construction start date has not been set.

“Interest in mountain biking and recreational opportunities throughout our Ridge to Rivers Trail System continues to grow and our team will work to integrate this project into the surrounding neighborhood and reserve,” said Doug Holloway, director of Boise Parks & Recreation in a news release.

The city council approved a development agreement with the foundation March 13.