Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / States, feds debate taxing credit unions (access required)

States, feds debate taxing credit unions (access required)

By: Sharon Fisher March 14, 2018 0

One of the distinctions between banks and credit unions is that credit unions are nonprofit, meaning they are exempt from some taxes. However, on both the federal and state level there is discussion about changing this. While there has not yet been a significant discussion about this in Idaho, and it is unlikely to surface this ...

Tagged with:

About Sharon Fisher

Sharon Fisher is an Idaho Business Review staff writer, covering financial institutions, technology, and business development. She holds a bachelor of science in computer science from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, and a masters in public administration and graduate certificates in geographic informational analysis and in community and regional planning from Boise State University. She likes explaining things and going to meetings. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_SLFisher.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo