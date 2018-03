The College of Idaho Math Club has celebrated March 14 as Pi Day for 15 years, but this year the math club put out a call to the campus community for help in entering into the Guinness Book of World Records by creating the longest human representation of Pi.

Together, 600 participants formed into the line, unofficially breaking the previous record of 520 people set exactly one year prior by Città di Todi in Todi, Pergia, Italy.