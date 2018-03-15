Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Florida family buys Birch Glen Lodge in Cascade (access required)

Florida family buys Birch Glen Lodge in Cascade (access required)

By: Teya Vitu March 15, 2018 0

A Florida family has bought the 27-room Birch Glen Lodge & Motel in Cascade. Ryan and Amanda Boley and their teenage daughter and son packed up in mid-February and drove cross-country from 80-degree Port Charlotte, Florida, where Ryan Boley stepped away from selling homes at Hammerhead Realty Group to own and operate the motel in Idaho. “I’m ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Idaho Business Review | 950 W. Bannock St., Ste. 1136, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo